Boys' under-17 semifinalists locked as Oriental Cup 2026 intensifies

Mother’s International School, Delhi, booked their place in the semi-finals after registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, in the third quarterfinal. Both teams were evenly matched in a tightly contested first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The decisive moment arrived in the 24th minute when Mount Carmel School conceded a penalty, which Dhruv Tuli calmly converted. His spot-kick proved to be the difference as Mother’s International School progressed to the semi-finals.