Boyhood in Bowbazar

This book review is by Sheila Kumar of The New Indian Express.

In the courtesan world, female children were considered assets, believed to follow their mothers’ ghunghroo-clad footsteps. Sons were unwanted, often unloved. Nautch Boy, Manish Gaekwad’s follow-up to his affecting 2023 memoir, The Last Courtesan, is the story of what it means to be born a male child in that world, while also tracing the life of his formidable mother, Rekhabai, who inspired the first memoir, after she left her career as a tawaif.

While Rekhabai went to considerable lengths to keep her son as far from her work and her workplace as possible, the Bowbazar kotha did cast a long shadow over him. There was much subterfuge in his young life: Manish was a formal rendition of his given name Monty, after Rishi Kapoor’s character in Karz; Gaekwad was a surname arrived at by chance. Gaekwad’s father was actually Rehmat Khan, an on-off visitor to Rekhabai in the kotha, who did not wish to bestow his name on his illegitimate son.