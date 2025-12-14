Both nations seeking to recalculate their relationships: Expert on India freeing up visas for Chinese tourists

"Yes, the land dispute stands, but both nations are now seeking, in a way, to recalculate their relationships," Sachdev added.



His remarks come days after the Ministry of External Affairs in November confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals was "fully functional".



This decision marked the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional."

