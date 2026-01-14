Bose Krishnamachari steps down from Kochi Biennale Foundation

KOCHI: Bose Krishnamachari has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). Prior to his resignation, he served as the President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the KBF.

He cited pressing family reasons for stepping down.

Bose Krishnamachari is one of the founders of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and served as the co-curator of its first edition in 2012. The 63-year-old painter has been “one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale,” according to an official statement.

On Tuesday, Bose was in the national capital to attend the Delhi College of Art’s 20th International Art Carnival at the Lalit Kala Akademi, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement, Bose Krishnamachari said he decided to step down as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation after much reflection and discussion over the past few weeks.

“After 15 years of being deeply committed to and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale—from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today—I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice. The Foundation is in a strong position, and future editions are already gaining momentum, which gives me confidence and peace in making this decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Foundation has initiated the process of identifying an eminent person with high credentials in the art world to serve as the next President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, according to an official statement issued by Dr V. Venu, Chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.