Born into silence, rising with strength: Dhwani Patel’s journey of courage and creativity

GUJARAT: SOME lives begin with struggle. Some lives become a struggle. And some lives, like Dhwani Patel’s, turn struggle into strength quietly, relentlessly, and with unbreakable courage.

Born in Ahmedabad in 1990, Dhwani Pravinbhai Patel entered the world in a precarious state. She is 100 per cent deaf and mute. Fate tested her even before she could take her first breath properly.

The New Indian Express reports that Just three days after her birth, severe jaundice spread into her blood, forcing doctors to perform two emergency blood transfusions. The warning was stark: if blood failed to reach certain parts of her body, those parts would stop responding. That fear soon became real. Her eardrums weakened, her balance failed, and the world around her fell silent.