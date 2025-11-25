Boosting this protein helps brain protect itself from Alzheimer's: Study

Researchers discovered that raising the protein Sox9 can help the brain's astrocytes clear out toxic plaque buildup linked to Alzheimer's.



Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have identified a natural process in the brain that can remove existing amyloid plaques in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease while also helping preserve memory and thinking ability.



This process relies on astrocytes, star-shaped support cells, which can be guided to clear out the toxic plaque buildup commonly seen in Alzheimer's.