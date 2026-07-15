Former CJI Gavai says book will inspire students and lawyers

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Tuesday said his book, "The Voice of Justice: Justice Gavai Speaks", is a compilation of speeches delivered during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of India, and expressed hope that it would encourage dialogue among students, lawyers and the legal fraternity.
Speaking to reporters at the release of the book at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Gavai said, "The book is a compilation of the speeches which I delivered over the last 7.5 years as a judge of the Supreme Court and as a Chief Justice of India in India as well as abroad. I have given my thoughts on various issues. This book will encourage a dialogue among the students, the lawyers and the legal fraternity."
Referring to his tenure as Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Gavai said access to justice had been one of his key concerns.
"I was the chairman of the NALSA, and therefore I have also addressed the issues about access to speedy and affordable justice. We could do something in that direction also," he said.
CJI Justice Surya Kant said the book comprehensively reflected Gavai's thoughts on constitutional values and their implementation.
"I explained the book by dividing it into three parts. I discussed how the first part addresses what we call the 'soul' of our Constitution--Part III (Fundamental Rights)--alongside Part IV, which includes Article 39A regarding free legal aid. I highlighted how Justice Gavai beautifully integrated these aspects in his speeches. Regarding the second part of the book, I discussed his insights on the implementation and enforcement of constitutional principles. The third part covered diverse subjects such as technology and arbitration," CJI told reporters.
CJI Surya Kant said people approaching courts must be heard while maintaining the dignity of judicial institutions.
"If someone brings their grievances to court, they must be heard. The court has its own decorum. It is our duty to respect our constitutional institutions; one should not misuse the opportunity they have by engaging in inappropriate conduct," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.