Former CJI Gavai says book will inspire students and lawyers

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Tuesday said his book, "The Voice of Justice: Justice Gavai Speaks", is a compilation of speeches delivered during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of India, and expressed hope that it would encourage dialogue among students, lawyers and the legal fraternity.



Speaking to reporters at the release of the book at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Gavai said, "The book is a compilation of the speeches which I delivered over the last 7.5 years as a judge of the Supreme Court and as a Chief Justice of India in India as well as abroad. I have given my thoughts on various issues. This book will encourage a dialogue among the students, the lawyers and the legal fraternity."



Referring to his tenure as Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Gavai said access to justice had been one of his key concerns.

"I was the chairman of the NALSA, and therefore I have also addressed the issues about access to speedy and affordable justice. We could do something in that direction also," he said.