"Bond between two nations is deeply rooted, name Singapore is derived from Sanskrit": Temasek's Teo Chee Hean

New Delhi: Teo Chee Hean, Chairman of Temasek and Senior Advisor to Singapore Prime Minister, on Tuesday said that the bond between India and Singapore is deeply rooted and the name 'Singapore' is derived from a Sanskrit word.



Delivering the 5th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture here, he noted that the bilateral relations between the two nations were elevated to foster a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to Singapore.



"Bilateral relations were elevated between the two countries to foster a strategic partnership during PM Modi's last visit to Singapore in September, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation. The bond between the two nations is deeply rooted in history, as the name Singapore is derived from Sanskrit, reflecting India's early influence in South East Asia. Modern Singapore was established by the British East India Company in 1890 and until 1867 Singapore was administered from Kolkata," he added.