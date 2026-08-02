Bombay HC slaps cost of Rs 5,000 each on 4 students who challenged their NEET scores

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bombay High Court on Thursday slapped a cost of Rs 5,000 each on four NEET aspirants for filing petitions, based on incorrect information, and challenging the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this month.

The petitioners -- Hricha, Soham, Atharva and Rahul -- were told to pay Rs 5,000 each as cost of litigation by the Division Bench comprising Justice N. B. Suryawanshi and Justice A. D. Shinde during a hearing at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bench of the High Court.