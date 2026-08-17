Bombay HC clerk typing test glitches: Aspirants halt protest, demand re-exam

A communication issued by the Bombay High Court registrar (personnel) on Sunday stated that the typing examination was conducted smoothly for the post of clerk (through the agency), though a few technical issues were reported at certain examination centres, particularly at Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Kalyan (in Thane district).

The technical issues, if any, in regard to the said process conducted at the hands of the agency are being examined, and the candidates shall be duly informed by official communication about further appropriate course of action, it said.