Bomb threats to 4 Delhi schools declared hoax after nothing suspicious found

New Delhi: Bomb threats sent via emails to four schools, comprising three branches of Army Public School and one CRPF School, in the national capital on Monday triggered panic, but the calls were later declared a hoax, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
According to the officer, fire tenders were rushed to the locations immediately after the alerts were received, and search and evacuation operations were carried out along with local police and school authorities.
"Teams conducted thorough checks of the premises, but nothing suspicious was found at any of the locations. All the threats have been declared a hoax," the officer said.
The schools that received the bomb threats include Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantt, and Shankar Vihar, along with CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 14.
Authorities said standard security protocols were followed, and students and staff were safely evacuated during the searches as a precautionary measure. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the emails, officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.