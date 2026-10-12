Noida schools on alert after bomb threats, police conduct checks

Noida, Oct 12 (PTI): Bomb threats were reported at schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal squads, dog squads, police personnel and fire department teams, police said.
According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO, security checks were underway at the affected locations following the threats.
"Schools have received bomb threats in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday. Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, police officials and fire department teams have been deployed at the sites as security checks are carried out," the PRO said.
Earlier this year, Gautam Buddh Nagar police responded to three bomb threat incidents that later turned out to be hoaxes.
On January 23, ahead of Republic Day, around 20 schools in Noida received threat emails, while 18 schools were targeted on February 19 during the board examination period.
On July 13, a bomb threat was reported at the District Magistrate's office in Greater Noida. All three incidents triggered extensive security checks, but no threat was found to be genuine.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.