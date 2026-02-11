Board exams, National entrance tests, and Recruitment exams in 2026: A comprehensive overview

The year 2026 marks a crucial academic period for students across India, with board examinations, national entrance tests, and recruitment exams scheduled in a tightly packed calendar. Students in classes X and XII are preparing for major board exams conducted by national and state-level education boards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence its Class X and XII board exams from February 17, 2026. The schedule comprises both main papers and elective subjects. Similarly, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X exams will take place from February 17 to March 30, 2026, covering core subjects and optional papers as per the scheduled timetable. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will begin slightly earlier on February 12, and continue until April 6, 2026, accommodating different streams and elective subjects. State boards such as SSC, SSLC, and HSC will conduct their Class X and XII exams, with schedules varying by state; but most exams occurring between February and April. These exams are crucial since they determine college admissions and academic progression.

Parallel to school-level examinations, 2026 also features significant national entrance and recruitment exams. Engineering aspirants appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 14 and 15, which is a computer-based exam used for postgraduate admissions and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment. The IIT Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is scheduled for February 15, offering two sessions for subject-specific papers for admission into MSc programmes in IITs and IISc. The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will take place from April 2 to 9, 2026, for admissions into NITs, IIITs, and other engineering colleges. Medical aspirants will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS admissions on May 3, 2026.

For the civil service aspirants, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination prelims will be held on May 24, followed by the mains starting August 21, 2026. Additionally, the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) -10 Stage I exam for recruitment of nursing officers for 450 positions is scheduled for April 11, 2026.

The overlapping schedules of board exams, national entrance tests, and recruitment examinations highlight the importance of disciplined preparation, time management, and strategic planning on the part of the aspirants. Students are encouraged to remain focused and utilise the period effectively to achieve academic and professional success.