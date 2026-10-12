BNY and Cummins College launch initiative on AI and engineering education

Bank of New York (BNY) and Cummins College of Engineering for Women (CCOEW), Pune, have launched the Shakti Alliance, a multi-year initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering education. The partnership will focus on experiential learning, applied research, curriculum development and faculty training.
Announced on October 12, the initiative is intended to connect academic programmes with industry practices and provide students with exposure to developments in technology. BNY will contribute its experience in engineering and AI, while Cummins College will bring its academic expertise in engineering education.
The alliance will focus on four areas: experiential learning, applied research, curriculum enrichment and faculty development. These areas are expected to provide opportunities for students to gain practical experience and help faculty members strengthen teaching and research practices.
The initiative comes as AI applications continue to develop across industries, influencing the technical skills and knowledge required for various roles. Industry-academia partnerships are one approach to bringing workplace requirements into higher education programmes.
Leigh-Ann Russell, chief information officer and global head of engineering at BNY, said AI was changing the skills required in the technology sector. She said the partnership would connect the company's industry experience with classroom learning and support applied research and teaching practices.
Focus on curriculum and faculty development
Dr Madhuri Khambete, principal of Cummins College of Engineering for Women, said the collaboration marked a new phase in the institutions' long-standing relationship.
She said the partnership would combine the college's experience in engineering education with BNY's industry expertise to create opportunities for students to develop skills relevant to the technology sector.
Curriculum enrichment and experiential learning are among the planned areas of work. These could help students understand how engineering concepts are applied in professional settings. The initiative also includes faculty development, with a focus on teaching practices and applied research.
The partnership has identified innovation, industry readiness and leadership development among its objectives, particularly for women pursuing careers in technology.
Industry-academia collaboration
Educational institutions have been exploring partnerships with companies to provide students with exposure to emerging technologies and industry requirements. Such collaborations can include curriculum inputs, practical projects, research opportunities and faculty training.
The Shakti Alliance will focus on AI and engineering education, with BNY and Cummins College combining their respective industry and academic expertise. Further details on specific programmes, the number of students involved and implementation timelines were not provided in the announcement.
The initiative's stated objectives include strengthening practical learning, supporting research and developing technical skills relevant to changes in the technology sector.Bank of New York (BNY) and Cummins College of Engineering for Women (CCOEW), Pune, have launched the Shakti Alliance, a multi-year initiative aimed at preparing women students for leadership roles in technology. The collaboration will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering education, with an emphasis on practical learning, applied research and stronger industry exposure.
Announced on October 12, the initiative seeks to help students and faculty develop the skills and knowledge required in an increasingly AI-driven technology sector. It will bring together BNY’s global engineering expertise and experience in deploying AI at scale with the college’s academic experience in engineering education.
The alliance will focus on four key areas: experiential learning, applied research, curriculum enrichment and faculty development. Through these areas, the partners aim to connect classroom learning with industry requirements and provide students with opportunities to gain practical experience.
As AI continues to reshape the technology industry, employers increasingly require professionals who can apply technical knowledge to real-world challenges. The initiative is intended to help students develop relevant skills while supporting faculty members in strengthening teaching practices and research capabilities.
Leigh-Ann Russell, chief information officer and global head of engineering at BNY, said AI was changing the skills required to succeed in technology. She said the partnership would connect the company’s industry experience with the college’s academic programmes, allowing students to apply classroom learning in practical settings. The collaboration would also support faculty members in advancing applied research and adopting modern teaching practices.
Focus on industry-ready skills and research
Dr Madhuri Khambete, principal of Cummins College of Engineering for Women, described the collaboration as an important milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two institutions.
She said combining the college’s experience in empowering women in engineering with BNY’s industry expertise would create opportunities for students to develop skills relevant to the evolving technology sector.
The partnership also aims to foster innovation, improve industry readiness and encourage leadership among women engineers. By placing practical learning and research alongside academic instruction, the alliance seeks to prepare students for emerging roles in technology.
Faculty development is another component of the initiative. Supporting educators in updating teaching methods and strengthening applied research could help institutions respond to changes in industry practices and technological developments.
Preparing women for an AI-driven future
The launch comes amid growing demand for professionals with expertise in AI, engineering and related fields. Educational institutions are increasingly looking to collaborate with industry partners to give students greater exposure to workplace expectations and emerging technologies.
For women pursuing engineering careers, access to practical experience, industry perspectives and opportunities to develop leadership skills can play an important role in career preparation.
Through the Shakti Alliance, BNY and Cummins College aim to strengthen the connection between engineering education and industry practice while supporting the development of the next generation of women technology professionals. The partners have positioned the initiative as a long-term effort focused on skills development, innovation and leadership in an AI-powered world.