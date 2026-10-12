BNY and Cummins College launch initiative on AI and engineering education

The alliance will focus on four areas: experiential learning, applied research, curriculum enrichment and faculty development. These areas are expected to provide opportunities for students to gain practical experience and help faculty members strengthen teaching and research practices.

The initiative comes as AI applications continue to develop across industries, influencing the technical skills and knowledge required for various roles. Industry-academia partnerships are one approach to bringing workplace requirements into higher education programmes.

Leigh-Ann Russell, chief information officer and global head of engineering at BNY, said AI was changing the skills required in the technology sector. She said the partnership would connect the company's industry experience with classroom learning and support applied research and teaching practices.