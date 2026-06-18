BMC, Customs department join hands to restore Mahim Fort

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Customs Department for the conservation and restoration of the historic Mahim Fort in Island City of Mumbai.
The fort is currently under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department.
The agreement was signed at the BMC headquarters in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi and senior officials of the BMC and Customs Department.
Mahim Fort is believed to have been built by the descendants of Raja Bimbadev during the 12th and 13th centuries. Mahim in central Mumbai was once the principal seat of power when the city consisted of seven islands.
The Maharashtra government declared the fort a state-protected monument in 1975. Spread over about 3,796 square metres, the structure is proposed to be restored under the guidance of heritage conservation consultant Vikas Dilawari and experts from the structural engineering department of the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI).
Under the project, the fort's dilapidated structure will be restored, a well within the premises will be excavated and revived, a pathway will be developed around the inner periphery of the fort, and a retaining wall will be constructed to safeguard its foundation, civic officials said.
The project will cost around Rs 20 crore and is expected to take two years for completion.
The fort had witnessed extensive encroachments over the years. The BMC has already cleared encroachments and rehabilitated 275 eligible slum-dwellers in Kurla and Malad, officials said, adding that the process of relocating a religious structure was underway.
Commissioner Bhide said the restoration of Mahim Fort would help revive an important part of Mumbai's heritage.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.