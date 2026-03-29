Blue-collar salaries rising faster than entry-level white-collar jobs; gender pay gap persists: Report

"India's job market is undergoing a silent reset. For years, white-collar jobs were seen as the default path to higher salaries, but today several blue collar roles are witnessing faster wage growth because of real demand and skill shortages. At the same time, the data clearly shows that gender gaps and skill disparities still hold back salary parity. The next phase of India's labour market will depend on how quickly we bridge these gaps while creating more skill-driven opportunities," WorkIndia co-founder and CEO Nilesh Dungarwal added.