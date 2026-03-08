BLS International launches ‘HER Beyond Boundaries’ campaign to champion women’s leadership

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, BLS International, a global AI and technology-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, launched its campaign ‘HER Beyond Boundaries’, embracing this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain.” The initiative aimed to provide a platform for women employees to lead, share ideas, and create meaningful impact across communities and within the workplace.

As part of the campaign, BLS International partnered with Bal Sahyog to organise a book collection drive for children.

Employees donated books across different classes and age groups, along with games and stationery covering education, literature and personal development. The initiative seeks to expand learning opportunities and support the holistic growth of young minds by improving access to knowledge and essential learning resources.