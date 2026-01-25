Blowing past borders

Genres are only borders drawn by habit. A trumpet does not know it belongs to jazz, nor does a choir insist on classical labels.

In recent years, the city’s audience has quietly begun stepping beyond their musical comfort zones — applauding fusion, welcoming experiments, and filling offbeat halls for familiar voices.

This week, that openness is put to the test by an unusual pairing that promises global musicals, blues and choral harmonies in a single sweep.

For the Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir, such crossings are part of a long-standing artistic philosophy.

“Now and then, when we get nice artistes from outside the country or outside the city, we host them and collaborate with them. So at least two times a year, we bring groups like that,” says Augustine Paul, music director of the choir. The visiting artistes this time are the English Brass Collective, a five-member ensemble from the UK beginning their India tour in Chennai on January 23.