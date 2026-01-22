Blow for government school students as teachers in Tiruchy city called again for BLO duty

TIRUCHY: Teachers from government and aided schools within the Tiruchy corporation limits covering Thiruverumbur, Tiruchy City and Tiruchy West constituencies again being directed to report for booth level officer (BLO) duties for the next 10 days or so have sparked concerns among the teaching fraternity about students suffering prolonged classroom disruption.

A directive issued by the Tiruchy school education department on Monday on the orders of the city corporation has instructed teachers assigned for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to undertake field visits.

According to teachers' representatives, the order follows nearly two months of SIR-related work carried out during November and December last year, which resulted in the “cumulative absence” of the teachers from classrooms for “several weeks”.