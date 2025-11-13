Blind youths in Chennai demand release of white paper on PwDs in govt jobs

CHENNAI: The College Students and Graduates Association of the Blind on Wednesday staged a protest in Chennai demanding that the state government release a white paper detailing the number of persons with disabilities employed in government jobs across Tamil Nadu.

They said such a document would help assess whether job opportunities for the disabled have improved since the DMK came to power.

The association also urged the government to scrap the recently issued Government Order (GO) 24, dated October 31, which allows eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) who are temporarily employed in government jobs to earn additional marks in recruitment exams conducted over the next three years for posts in government departments, local bodies, universities and public sector undertakings.