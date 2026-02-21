Devika Rao emphasises AI-driven cultural approaches to wellness and healing

New Delhi: As the AI-India Impact summit come to a close one of the unique aspects was the blending AI with cultural practices. Director of Devika Dance Theatre, University of Leeds, Devika Rao says this can help deal with illnesses like Dementia and Parkinson's better.



She said, "I am presently working with the NHS UK as a collaborator, and also with the Arts Council and DCMS UK. Here, I am exploring the role of AI in cultural education because my roots are connected to Karnataka, and much of my work is based on cultural education and creative health. We are trying to connect literacy with classical Indian dance, which has a texture enriched by Sanskrit traditions. These expressions take different forms, whether through a bhajan or a padam. What is particularly interesting in this AI summit is how AI can collaborate with the Ministry of Culture in India and connect with heritage communities in the UK."



On how exactly it will help in dealing with illnesses, she said, "We also do a lot of Yoga activities for Cancer patients. When it comes to Parkinson's disease, the solution lies in rhythm. When it comes to Dementia, it's about memory. Recitation of Bhajan's can help improve memory. Basically, conveying how you're feeling is very important."