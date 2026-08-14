ABVP slams Bar Council’s blanket bar on NALSAR 2026 graduates as ‘inappropriate’ despite withdrawal

New Delhi, India (PTI): The ABVP has termed the Bar Council of India's now-withdrawn decision to temporarily restrict the enrolment of 2026 law graduates of NALSAR as advocates "inappropriate" and a matter of concern.
In a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said a blanket restriction affecting an entire graduating batch, without establishing the individual role of each student, can adversely affect the academic and professional future of those who have no connection with the alleged incident.
The incident in question, which reportedly prompted the earlier order of the Bar Council of India, involves a section of students of Hyderabad-based NALSAR University who had written to the vice-chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to the varsity's convocation, the date of which is yet to be announced.
The ABVP said action in any such matter should be based on verified facts, an individual's established role and due inquiry.
"If allegations have been raised against particular individuals, their roles should be examined separately and action, if required, should be taken accordingly. Collective action against an entire batch without establishing individual responsibility is neither fair nor justified," ABVP said.
"Regulatory institutions must ensure due process, fairness and adherence to the principles of natural justice while exercising their powers," it said.
ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "The initial decision to restrict the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 law graduates was not appropriate. Its subsequent withdrawal highlights the importance of carefully examining the facts, justification and potential consequences before taking any decision affecting students' future."
"If there are concerns regarding certain individuals, inquiry and action should be based on their individual roles and verified facts. Students whose involvement has not been established should not be made to suffer collectively," he said.
Regulatory institutions, including the Bar Council of India, must ensure due process, fairness and natural justice and avoid broad directions that may unnecessarily affect the future of a large number of students, Solanki added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.