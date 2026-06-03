"Blame small fish, protect big fish": Kapil Sibal slams Centre over CBSE OSM row after officials transferred; demands CBI, ED probe

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday sharply criticised the Centre over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, questioning accountability after top officials were transferred and an inquiry was ordered.

Sibal's X post came after the Centre transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta on Tuesday. In his remarks, he said "blame the small fish, protect the big fish," a veiled attack suggesting accountability is being fixed on CBSE officials while higher authorities, including the Centre and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are being shielded.