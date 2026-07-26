BL Santhosh credits Pradhan for NEP, over 100 educational reforms

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santhosh, said on Saturday that Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign as the Union Education Minister "keeping larger social interests in mind".
He credited Dharmendra Pradhan with implementing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and "over 100" education reforms during his tenure as Union Education Minister.
Recalling the steps taken during Pradhan's tenure, Santhosh said, "Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister successfully oversaw the implementation of NEP 2020. He brought in a more than 100 big - small reforms in education field. He had to resign keeping larger social interests in mind. We all are confident of successful future days for him."
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation, saying he was deeply pained by the developments of the past 10 days and wanted to ensure that anti-national forces did not exploit the situation arising from the controversy over examination irregularities.
Submitting his resignation, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students' future.
This comes amid nationwide protests demanding strict action against the paper leaks and exam irregularities, and Education Minister Pradhan's resignation citing accountability.
In his letter, Pradhan said, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."
"I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership," he added.
"I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he said.
"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country -- to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister," Pradhan added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.