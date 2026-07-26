BL Santhosh credits Pradhan for NEP, over 100 educational reforms

"I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he said.

"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country -- to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister," Pradhan added.