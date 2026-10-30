BJYM to reach university campuses nationwide to engage young voters

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded its first National Executive meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters extension on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meet focused on the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign.