BJYM protest at Nagpur varsity turns tense, V-C alleges vandalism

Nagpur (PTI): Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Tuesday allegedly vandalised the Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative building of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) during a protest over lack of facilities for students.
Vice Chancellor Manali Kshirsagar alleged that some 40 to 50 BJYM workers vandalised flower pots and the nameplate outside her office.
They knew little about the issues they were protesting about but wanted only political mileage, she claimed.
They were not interested in discussions, nor did they seek time to hand over a memorandum but created a ruckus, the vice chancellor said.
She had spoken to the media a few days ago about the steps taken by the University to address the concerns of the students, said Kshirsagar.
The BJYM in a press release stated that it staged the protest to demand immediate resolution of students' issues and "removal of academic and administrative disorder."
Among other things, the BJYM demanded cooling and drinking water arrangements at all examination centers because the ongoing summer exams are being held in severe heat, it said.
Also, the varsity should publish the exam timetable at least one month in advance and ensure hall tickets reach students at least 15 days before exams begin, it said.
Discrepancies between results shown on the online portal and the marksheets received by colleges should be removed, the organisation further said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.