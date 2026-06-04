BJYM protests against NC government over unemployment issues in J-K

Jammu: The youth wing of the BJP on Thursday held a protest here against the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promise of providing one lakh jobs to educated youth.

Led by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat, scores of party activists gathered at Kachi Chawani and raised slogans against the government.