BJYM protests against NC government over unemployment issues in J-K

Jammu: The youth wing of the BJP on Thursday held a protest here against the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promise of providing one lakh jobs to educated youth.
Led by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat, scores of party activists gathered at Kachi Chawani and raised slogans against the government.
The protesters also burnt an effigy of the chief minister.
Talking to reporters, Prabhat alleged the NC had promised one lakh jobs and creation of new employment opportunities in its 2024 election manifesto, but had failed to deliver on those commitments.
He accused the government of betraying the aspirations of unemployed youth and claimed that instead of filling vacancies, it had moved to surrender posts that had remained vacant for nearly two years.
Referring to a recent government order, Prabhat said the administration, under the pretext of austerity measures, had decided to surrender long-vacant posts and had further stated that such posts "shall not be revived."
"By doing so, the government has effectively signed the death warrant of the employment dreams of the youth," he said, terming the decision unfortunate and anti-youth.
The BJYM leader alleged that nearly two years after the NC assumed office, unemployment continued to remain a major concern, leaving many educated people frustrated and disillusioned.
He further accused the government of imposing austerity on the youth while increasing its own expenditure, protocol arrangements and other official expenses.
Prabhat said the youth had taken to the streets to remind the government of its poll promises and warned that the BJP's youth wing would continue its agitation until the decision was reversed and adequate employment opportunities were created.
They also alleged that the NC government had betrayed the trust of the youth and demanded immediate withdrawal of the order freezing and surrendering vacant posts.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.