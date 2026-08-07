BJP youth wing steps up statewide stir over Kerala PSC recruitment

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing, the Yuva Morcha, on Friday intensified its statewide agitation over alleged irregularities in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), stepping up pressure on the V.D. Satheesan-led government over pending recruitments and its handling of allegations surrounding the state's premier recruitment agency.
Inaugurating a Yuva Morcha march to the Secretariat, former State BJP President K. Surendran accused the state government of failing to order a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities that surfaced during the previous LDF government's tenure, while simultaneously ignoring the concerns of thousands of PSC rank holders awaiting appointments.
Surendran alleged that some of the most serious allegations in the Commission's history pertained to the period when the PSC was led by a Chairman and members appointed by the previous LDF government.
Yet, the State BJP President said, the present administration had shown little interest in fixing accountability or bringing those responsible to justice.
The Yuva Morcha has in recent weeks organised protests across Kerala, making the PSC issue one of its principal campaigns against the newly elected UDF government.
The organisation is demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities, a time-bound recruitment schedule and immediate appointments for eligible rank holders.
Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Surendran recalled that while serving as Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan had promised PSC rank holders that they would never have to protest outside the Secretariat if the UDF came to power.
"Today, those very candidates are once again protesting before the Secretariat. The state government has neither invited them for discussions nor announced a clear timeline for appointments," the State BJP Chief said.
Surendran also questioned the silence of Left-backed youth organisations, including the DYFI, alleging that their reluctance to raise the issue was linked to the fact that the PSC leadership facing allegations had been appointed during the previous LDF administration.
Reaffirming the Yuva Morcha's support for the PSC rank holders, Surendran said the youth wing would continue its statewide agitation until the alleged irregularities are investigated and deserving candidates receive appointments.
With protests gathering momentum across Kerala, the PSC controversy is fast emerging as a significant political challenge for the new UDF government.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.