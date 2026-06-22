NEET-UG 2026 row: Congress questions Centre over exam lapses and paper leak claims



"The Education Minister has not resigned. UPSC papers have leaked, and CBSE exam papers have also leaked. Students who were supposed to be stopped could not reach the exam centres, but they still wrote the exams. They themselves say they wrote the exams, but they have spoken against the hardship they faced in reaching the exam centre," Hariprasad said.

He asserted that Congress had made elaborate arrangements to avoid inconvenience to students and commuters on the day of the examination.

"Unfortunately, if anything like this has happened, it should not have happened. We had taken all precautions because we had a programme on Sunday to avoid any traffic hassles. We had discussed with the police and with our Congress colleagues. Several workers made elaborate arrangements to control traffic," he said.