BJP's TN election in-charge Piyush Goyal meets AIADMK's Palaniswami in Chennai



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, on Friday (January 23), as the BJP intensifies its efforts ahead of the state assembly elections.

The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.



Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and TTV Dhinakaran joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the move as a step towards defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and restoring what he called the "golden era" of governance in Tamil Nadu.



In a post on X, Palaniswami, "To uproot the tyrannical rule of the DMK with its evil forces and bring an end to dynasty politics, and to reestablish in Tamil Nadu the golden era of governance of the esteemed revolutionary leader Amma, I warmly welcome with affection Mr. @TTVDhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, who has joined the National Democratic Alliance today, and convey to him my heartfelt best wishes. With people's welfare as our sole goal, let us all unite as one to free #the_people_from_peril, #redeem_Tamil_Nadu from the clutches of the DMK family rule!" Palaniswami said.