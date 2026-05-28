BJP's Goswami urges Jharkhand Guv to fill vacant teaching posts in universities, colleges

Jamshedpur: Former Jharkhand BJP president Dineshanand Goswami on Wednesday urged Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar to ensure filling up of vacant teaching posts in universities and colleges across the state.
Goswami raised the issue during a meeting with the governor at Lok Bhavan.
Speaking after the meeting, the BJP leader said a large number of teaching positions in universities and colleges remain vacant, adversely affecting students and the overall academic environment.
"In many colleges, students are being deprived of quality education due to the absence of regular teachers, which is impacting the higher education system in the state," Goswami claimed.
He urged the governor to issue necessary directions to the state government for early recruitment to the vacant posts in order to improve academic standards and provide a better learning environment for students.
Goswami said the governor had taken the matter seriously and assured him of constructive steps to strengthen the education system in Jharkhand.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.