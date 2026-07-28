BJP MPs protest in Parliament, seek Punjab Education Minister's resignation over paper leak allegations



Earlier, Punjab Congress MPs on Monday also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala.

Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations.



Congress MP Amar Singh also slammed the AAP government over the police action against sanitation workers on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts. Following the police action, the Punjab government had suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains.