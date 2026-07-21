BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claims youth still trust PM Modi despite ongoing NEET protests

"However, people around Abhijeet Dipke were supporters of Bhim Army, and they were against the CAA. We know that from the JP movement, leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav emerged; from the Anna Hazare movement, leaders like Arvind Kejriwal emerged. Now, we know that Abhijeet Dipke will also join a political party, and he will start from the Bhim Army," he said.