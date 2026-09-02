BJP MP Laxman urges youth to lead nutrition awareness drive during Poshan Maah 2026

Hyderabad, Telangana (PTI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Tuesday urged students and the youth to become active volunteers in spreading awareness about nutrition.
Students and young people should take the message of nutrition to the children, their parents, and particularly the disadvantaged sections of the society, he said.
He was speaking here after inaugurating the 'Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme' on Poshan Maah-2026, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Poshan Maah is a nationwide campaign, throughout September 2026, to promote nutrition literacy.
According to an official release, Laxman urged the managements of colleges to encourage students to take up "outreach as a project" and create awareness about challenges including anaemia, underweight, overweight and obesity.
He appreciated the CBC for organising an exhibition on nutrition awareness, and described it as informative and thought-provoking.
Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB and CBC, in her inaugural address said, "nutrition is not merely about food, but it is closely linked to health, productivity, learning and quality of life."
She said the initiative aims to promote awareness on healthy practices and contribute to a healthier and stronger India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.