Shiv Sena (UBT) MP in Lok Sabha slams BJP leaders for running big institutes while sending their children abroad

New Delhi, India (PTI): Shiv Sena (UBT) member Arvind Sawant on Tuesday accused BJP leaders of running big educational institutions in the country, while sending their children abroad for studies.
Participating in a debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Sawant said that BJP leaders will not understand the pain of poor students who suffered due to the NEET paper leak.
"The children of BJP leaders sitting in the Treasury benches have all studied abroad. How will they understand the pain of poor people? They say they empathise with the youth who suffered due to the NEET paper leak, but their own children are studying abroad and they are themselves running big educational institutions in the country," Sawant said.
Sawant said the primary education system in the country is marred by "disparity and discrimination" with varied boards, fee structure and an inadequate number of teachers.
Deepender Singh Hooda (INC) accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of students initially, and later bringing the anti-paper leak Bill only after realising that the public narrative is against them.
Hooda said that the fast-track courts announced by the government to handle paper leak cases are a "jumla" as over 2.5 lakh civil cases are already stuck at such courts.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.