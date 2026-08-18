BJP: Jharkhand gov't 'bowed down' to students' demands

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS): As Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike after the Hemant Soren government cancelled examinations and recruitment processes for government jobs following weeks of student protests, the BJP on Tuesday congratulated the students and said the Jharkhand government had been forced to 'bow down'.
Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi said, “Congratulations, the students have won. The examination has been cancelled. But an organised group is operating in Jharkhand, leaking examination papers. What is the problem with a CBI enquiry? There should definitely be a CBI enquiry. The students’ future is at stake. They are on hunger strike and protesting. So, what is the problem with having a CBI enquiry?”
Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said, “The government of Jharkhand had to bow down. By bowing down, it means that they have accepted that they made a mistake. The government realised that it had made a mistake. If a CBI investigation is conducted, the truth will come out.”
BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh said, “The students are absolutely right in saying that they will not withdraw their protest until a CBI enquiry is conducted. This has been their demand from the beginning. The cancellation of the examination is a separate issue, but an investigation is essential to find out who committed the scam. The Chief Minister there is running away from the investigation.”
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "I believe that along with the steps taken by the Jharkhand government, it is also important to calm the students. If some of their concerns remain unresolved, the Jharkhand government should engage in dialogue with them. It would be better to hold discussions and resolve the students’ issues.”
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Absolutely, this was the demand. What happened in Delhi and what happened with the students in Ranchi is in front of all of you. You have all seen what happened with the students in Ranchi. The kind of irregularities that came to light in the examination, given the way it was conducted, this was bound to happen.”
AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “The students led a very peaceful protest, which is a good thing. The government has listened to their demands, and we hope their concerns will be addressed. We stand with the students in every way.”
Meanwhile, four students, including student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, ended their hunger strike on Tuesday after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of all examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and TDPL. However, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum has announced that its agitation will continue over its demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The four protesters, Devendra Nath Mahto, Umm-e-Habiba, Prem Nayak and Kush Mahto, ended their hunger strike at around 1.15 a.m. at Ranchi Sadar Hospital after the state government’s decision. Ministers Deepika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari offered them juice to formally end the fast.
Speaking after ending his hunger strike, Mahto said, “Today, on the 16th day of our hunger strike, we ended our fast in a dignified manner. With the joint initiative of Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, Minister Deepika Pandey and our MLA Jairam Mahto, we decided to suspend our hunger strike. All the demands for which we had been protesting constitutionally and peacefully have been fulfilled.”
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.