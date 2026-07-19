Jharkhand Congress: ‘BJP’s agenda leaves students behind

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was unconcerned about students' future and was more focused on placing people associated with the RSS and its ideology in key educational institutions such as the NTA.
The anger of the country's youth and students has reached its peak. Young people, suffering from this corrupt and flawed system, are protesting democratically and non-violently on the streets, Jharkhand Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav told reporters here.
"Every year, crores of students work hard day and night, but this corrupt system washes away all their efforts. The BJP government has no concern whatsoever for the students' future. Its only priority is to place people from the RSS and its own ideology in key educational institutions like the National Testing Agency (NTA)," he alleged.
Citing government data, Yadav claimed that 152 papers of various competitive examinations had been leaked across the country since 2014, affecting around 7.5 crore students.
Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak, he claimed that more than two dozen aspirants across the country had died by suicide and alleged that no government representative had met their families or enquired about their well-being.
"Despite this, not a single major culprit has been punished to date, nor has the government fixed any accountability," he said.
Alleging that the BJP government was "intoxicated with power", Yadav claimed it was neither feeling the pain of these families nor hearing the echo of the youth's outrage.
He said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had launched the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to highlight students' concerns.
"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has understood the students' pain and is working to amplify their voice. The governments in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan tried in every way to stop the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and cancel venues, but the youth have unwavering faith in him," Yadav alleged.
He said Gandhi had made it clear that the campaign aimed to fight corruption and malpractices in the education sector and strengthen students' movement.
Campaign coordinator Kumar Raja said the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme was being conducted across 28 cities over 40 days, featuring interactions with students, marathon runs, cultural events and press conferences.
As part of the campaign, torchlight processions are also being organised to convey students' concerns to the government, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.