BJP govt will ensure no child is deprived of education: CM Adityanath

"Your generation is fortunate to be studying in UP at a time when there is no crisis of identity. Before 2017, schools had no teachers, and buildings were dilapidated. The dropout rate in Basic Education, from Classes 1 to 8, was 19-20 per cent. The (previous) government had no interest in correcting this. When we conducted a study after forming the government, we found that most girls were leaving school because there were no toilets, drinking water, or other such facilities," he said.