BJP govt in Haryana has failed to strengthen school infrastructure: State Cong chief

Chandigarh, Haryana (PTI): Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh alleged on Monday that the state's BJP government has failed to strengthen school infrastructure and ensure timely teacher recruitment.
Singh said thousands of teaching positions remain vacant in government schools across the state. Many schools continue to function without subject-specialist teachers, while recruitment processes have been pending for years, he said.
"The government has failed both to strengthen school infrastructure and to ensure the timely recruitment of regular teachers. As a result, students' education, competitive preparedness, and prospects are being severely affected," the Congress leader said in a statement.
Singh said while the state government continues to make grand claims and spend heavily on advertisements highlighting education improvements, the actual condition of government schools tells a completely different story.
He claimed the Union Ministry of Education's Unified District Information System for Education Plus report points to "dilapidated school buildings and inadequate basic infrastructure".
"The BJP government must explain why its claims of educational reform over the past nearly 12 years have failed to translate into reality," he said.
He emphasised that education cannot be strengthened through announcements and publicity alone; it requires sound policies, adequate resources, and timely implementation. Singh said when government schools fail to provide quality education, the adverse impact on employment is inevitable.
"Today, educated youth in Haryana are struggling with unemployment. A large number of candidates are being declared ineligible in government recruitment processes. Who should be held accountable for this situation? Are the youth of Haryana responsible, or is it the BJP government, which has weakened the education and recruitment system over the last nearly 12 years?" he asked.
He said if a significant number of young people cannot meet even the minimum eligibility standards in government recruitment examinations, the government must introspect and examine how deficiencies in the education system, the severe shortage of teachers, and policy failures have contributed to this situation.
Instead of blaming the youth, the government should accept its own responsibility, he said. Singh demanded that the state government launch a special campaign to reconstruct dilapidated government school buildings, fill all vacant teaching posts through regular recruitment at the earliest, provide every school with essential infrastructure, and ensure that all recruitment processes are transparent and completed within a fixed timeline.
The Congress leader warned that if the government fails to take immediate and effective steps on fundamental issues such as education and employment, an entire generation of Haryana will suffer the consequences. He said there is still time for the government to prioritise education and implement meaningful reforms; otherwise, the state will bear a high social and economic cost in the future.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.