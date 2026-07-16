Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot accuses BJP of obstructing Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student outreach

Jaipur (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to disrupt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme and alleged that the ruling party feared the growing response from students.
Gehlot, in a post on X, claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to create obstacles for Rahul's interaction with students in Kota by pressuring educational institutions and was now making similar attempts in Uttarakhand.
"The BJP government is scared of the resonance of students rising under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot said.
He claimed that despite the change of venue in Dehradun, students and youths were registering in large numbers to attend the programme. Referring to the earlier event in Kota, Gehlot said it was immensely successful.
The former chief minister alleged widespread anger among students and accused the BJP government of failing to understand public sentiment.
Gehlot said the programme sought to highlight issues related to students and their future.
He alleged that the BJP's actions against the event were unnecessary.
'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is the Congress's 40-day nationwide campaign to demand reforms in the examination system and highlight issues of paper leaks, examination irregularities and unemployment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.