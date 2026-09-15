BJP corners Rahul Gandhi over party aides named in state recruitment test scandals

Maintaining that there should be no discord when it comes to national interest, she said: "It is deeply distressing that when all three Chief Ministers of the Congress party were extended an invitation to the dinner at the BRICS Summit, instead of prioritising national interest, they prioritised their partisan party politics. According to media reports, it was reported that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had initially agreed to attend the dinner and had accepted the invitation; however, due to political compulsions, it appears he subsequently informed the government that he would not attend."