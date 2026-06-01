Nitin Nabin applauds Shubham Kumar for JEE Advanced success

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday congratulated Shubham Kumar, who topped the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026, or JEE, and said the feat will serve as an inspiration for lakhs of students across the country, including Bihar.
Shubham of the IIT Delhi zone, who hails from Gaya in Bihar, secured the top position in the common rank list (CRL) for the highly competitive, national-level engineering entrance exam, scoring 330 out of 360.
The JEE-Advanced results were announced on Monday.
Nabin, who is from Patna district and represents Bihar in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X in Hindi, "Shubham Kumar, a meritorious student from Gayaji, has secured first place across India in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2026 by scoring 330 marks."
"His success will serve as an inspiration for lakhs of students across the country, including Bihar. Heartiest congratulations to Shubham Kumar on this golden achievement, and infinite best wishes for his bright future," he added.
Shubham's father, Shiv Kumar, is a hardware businessman in Gaya, while his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker.
He has been attending classes at the Allen Career Institute in Rajasthan's coaching hub of Kota for the past two years.
Crediting his success to his parents, the faculty in Kota and his hard work, Shubham told PTI, "I had been toiling hard for the entrance exam for two years, so it was natural to expect good marks.
"I turned every challenge into motivation. My entire focus was on my goal. Now, I want to pursue a BTech in computer science at IIT-Bombay."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.