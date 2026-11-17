Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Tuesday accused the UDF government in Keralam of adopting "double standards" by withdrawing permission for the 'Mayilpeeli Vijnanolsavam' scholarship examination in government schools, while allowing similar quizzes organised by other political and social organisations.
The examination, organised by the National Teachers' Union (NTU) in association with 'Mayilpeeli' magazine, was intended for school students from the upper primary to higher secondary levels.
"One rule for Mayilpeeli, while others' agendas are welcomed with public money. Is this your idea of secularism," senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan asked.
The NTU is a Sangh Parivar teachers' organisation, while Mayilpeeli magazine is published by Balagokulam, another Sangh Parivar organisation known for organising Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in the state.
The government on Saturday withdrew permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026 following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen intervened in the matter, sought an explanation from the Director of General Education and directed the department to submit a detailed report on how permission was granted. The order approving the examination was subsequently cancelled.
Reacting to the decision, Rajasekharan said the examination was based entirely on general knowledge and had no political or religious content.
He alleged that the government had singled out the event even as similar competitions organised by other political organisations were being conducted in schools without restrictions.
The BJP national executive committee member cited the 'Aksharamuttam Quiz', organised jointly by a Left teachers' organisation and CPI(M) mouthpiece, the 'Swadesh Quiz' conducted by a Congress-affiliated organisation and the 'C H Mohammed Koya Prathibha Quiz' organised by an Indian Union Muslim League-affiliated organisation.
There were no objections to these competitions, which were held with the sponsorship and political backing of various organisations, he said.
"The government should explain why schools were allowed to host such events while the Mayilpeeli examination was denied permission," Rajasekharan added.
He also referred to the Centre's support for children's welfare, including funds provided under the PM POSHAN scheme, and said the state government should not deny students opportunities to improve their knowledge and talents on political grounds.
He urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment in the education sector and said the government should stop playing with the future of children.
The government had withdrawn permission after Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan accused it of allowing the Sangh Parivar to use government schools to promote its ideology.
He alleged that the approval was part of a deliberate attempt to introduce communal ideas among children.
Vijayan also questioned the nomination of NTU general secretary T Anoop Kumar to the state school curriculum committee by the UDF government, describing it as an attempt to appease the Sangh Parivar.
He demanded that the education minister apologise and that the nomination be cancelled.
The CPI(M) leader said withdrawing permission after protests would not erase the government's mistake and warned that his party would oppose any attempt to undermine the state's secular public education system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.