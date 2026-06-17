BJD calls textbook errors a national embarrassment, seeks withdrawal of books

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday described the errors in the newly-published Odia textbooks as a national embarrassment, and demanded their immediate withdrawal from circulation and a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The textbooks published under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 contain unprecedented and shameful mistakes which are a direct assault on the Odia language, culture and future of lakhs of children, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said. He demanded strong action against all those responsible for this. Stating that the BJP government’s “Odia Asmita” slogan stands exposed, Mohanty said rather than promoting Odia pride, the government has demonstrated incompetence, inefficiency and disrespect towards the mother tongue. “The BJP government has portrayed a fake Odia Asmita narrative that has played with the emotions of every Odia,” he added.