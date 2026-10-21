BITSoM, Durham University partner to strengthen educational, scientific ties between India, the UK

Mumbai: BITS School of Management (BITSoM), under the aegis of BITS Pilani, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Durham University, United Kingdom, to promote cultural, educational, and scientific cooperation between the two premier institutions.
BITSoM said in a statement that the strategic engagement agreement aims to expand cross-border academic engagement, joint research, and international faculty and student mobility between India and the UK.
"By bringing together the academic rigour of Durham University and the entrepreneurial, forward-looking ethos of BITSoM, we are creating rich opportunities for our students and faculty to collaborate on global challenges, drive impactful research, and build lasting academic bridges between India and the UK," BITSoM Dean Dr Saravanan Kesavan said.
To support these joint initiatives, both universities will actively explore external funding opportunities for joint research projects, staff visits, and student mobility programmes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.