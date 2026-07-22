BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2026 releasing today: Steps to accept admission

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 counselling seat allotment result will be released on July 22, 2026 at the official portal www.admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. BITS Pilani conducts admissions to its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses through a multi-iteration seat allotment process. Iteration 4 is the fourth round of seat allotment, offering seats vacated in earlier rounds as well as any remaining unfilled seats. Students who registered for BITSAT 2026 counselling are automatically eligible for Iteration 4.
When BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 seat allotment results are declared , log in to the portal and accept your seat within the acceptance deadline. Missing the deadline leads to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat.
Log in to admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in with your Application Number and password.
Open the Seat Allotment section to access your BITSAT Iteration 4 result.
If a seat is allotted, click Accept Seat to confirm your acceptance.
Pay the seat acceptance fee online and save the payment receipt as confirmation.
If you were allotted a seat in an earlier iteration and a higher-preference combination is now available, review the automatic upgrade offer and accept or decline within the deadline.
After the final iteration, report physically to the allotted campus on the specified reporting date with all original documents.