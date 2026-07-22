BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2026 releasing today: Steps to accept admission

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 counselling seat allotment result will be released on July 22, 2026 at the official portal www.admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. BITS Pilani conducts admissions to its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses through a multi-iteration seat allotment process. Iteration 4 is the fourth round of seat allotment, offering seats vacated in earlier rounds as well as any remaining unfilled seats. Students who registered for BITSAT 2026 counselling are automatically eligible for Iteration 4.

How to accept seat in BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4?

When BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 seat allotment results are declared , log in to the portal and accept your seat within the acceptance deadline. Missing the deadline leads to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat.