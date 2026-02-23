BITS Pilani WILP inaugurates Automotive Competency Centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani), through its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP), has inaugurated India’s first Automotive Competency Centre (ACC) in Chennai, marking a significant step towards strengthening industry–academia collaboration in mobility innovation.

Conceived as an integrated ecosystem, the Centre is designed to combine experiential learning, organisational problem-solving, applied research, faculty development and industry engagement under one roof. The initiative aims to enable working professionals, students and faculty members to work on real-world engineering challenges, thereby advancing India’s capabilities in next-generation mobility and smart manufacturing.

The ACC is the first in a planned series of Competency Centres that BITS Pilani intends to establish in 2026. These centres will focus on emerging technology domains aligned with national priorities and evolving industry requirements, creating a network of excellence that bridges academic learning with industry practice across sectors.