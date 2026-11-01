BITS Pilani to fully fund studies of top 1,000 entrance test rankers

"The scholarship is built into the admission offer, and students do not need to apply for it after joining, so top performers can choose BITS Pilani based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability. In 2026, the number of eligible top-500 rankers who joined BITS Pilani increased by 50 pc, and the BITSAT score needed to be in that group went up from 314 to 324," Rao told PTI.