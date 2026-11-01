BITS Pilani to fully fund studies of top 1,000 entrance test rankers

New Delhi: The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) Pilani will begin offering full scholarships to its students who rank among the top 1,000 in the entrance exam starting in 2027, according to Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao.
Eligible candidates, whose annual family income is up to Rs 20 lakhs, will receive a full tuition scholarship for all four years, provided they maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.
BITSAT, a computer-based online entrance exam, is conducted for admission to integrated first-degree undergraduate programs (BE, MSc and BPharma) at BITS Pilani campuses.
"The scholarship is built into the admission offer, and students do not need to apply for it after joining, so top performers can choose BITS Pilani based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability. In 2026, the number of eligible top-500 rankers who joined BITS Pilani increased by 50 pc, and the BITSAT score needed to be in that group went up from 314 to 324," Rao told PTI.
Mentioning that the effect spread beyond the students the initiative was meant for, Rao added that eligible students ranked 501 to 1,000, who were not covered, also came in larger numbers, and joiners from the top 1,000 as a whole rose by 50 per cent.
In the academic year 2025-26, BITS Pilani disbursed about Rs 190 crores in scholarships, fee waivers and fellowships across its First Degree, Higher Degree and PhD programmes.
Of this, Rs 101 crores went to First Degree (undergraduate) students through merit, merit-cum-need and international student scholarships, enabling one in every four students across our campuses to receive financial assistance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.