BITS Pilani announces Rs 1,000-cr AI Plus campus in Amaravati
Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI): BITS Pilani will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish its AI Plus campus in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati over the next five years.
Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh reviewed the construction plans of the proposed campus during a meeting with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) representatives on Friday.
"BITS Pilani is constructing the Amaravati campus in two phases to accommodate 7,000 students with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years," an official release said.
The Amaravati campus is expected to become the country's first dedicated AI campus.
The campus will offer courses in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, Computational Linguistics and Cyber Physical Systems, it said.
The BITS representatives noted that the campus is being developed with next-generation technologies.
Construction work has already commenced and environmentally friendly practices such as green buildings and renewable energy are being adopted during the construction process, it said.
Apart from advanced technologies, plans are also being prepared to introduce courses related to agriculture, climate and healthcare.
Lokesh expressed satisfaction after reviewing the plans and asked officials to take steps to ensure that the Amaravati campus is inaugurated at the earliest.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.