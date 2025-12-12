BITS Pilani releases BITSAT 2026 Exam schedule and application timeline

BITS Pilani has announced the complete schedule and application details for BITSAT-2026, the entrance examination for admission to its undergraduate programmes. The application window opens on December 15, 2025, with March 16, 2026 set as the final deadline for candidates applying to Session 1 or to both sessions.

BITSAT 2026 will be conducted in two sessions—Session 1 from April 15 to 17, 2026, and Session 2 from May 24 to 26, 2026.