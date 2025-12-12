BITS Pilani releases BITSAT 2026 Exam schedule and application timeline

BITS Pilani has announced the complete schedule and application details for BITSAT-2026, the entrance examination for admission to its undergraduate programmes. The application window opens on December 15, 2025, with March 16, 2026 set as the final deadline for candidates applying to Session 1 or to both sessions.
BITSAT 2026 will be conducted in two sessions—Session 1 from April 15 to 17, 2026, and Session 2 from May 24 to 26, 2026.
Reiterating its commitment to a merit-driven and transparent admissions process, BITS Pilani has invited aspirants nationwide to apply for BITSAT 2026. Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramgopal Rao said the institution remains focused on enabling access for talented students from diverse economic backgrounds, highlighting that one in four students currently receives some form of financial support, including fully funded scholarships established by alumni.
BITS Pilani has also updated its official admissions portal to www.admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, where candidates can find information on scholarships across multiple eligibility categories. Applicants have been advised to rely solely on the updated portal for all official notifications related to BITSAT 2026 and the admission process.